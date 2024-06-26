Left Menu

Singapore to Allow Insect Delicacies on Menus Soon

Singapore is on the verge of permitting the sale of certain insects for human consumption. Local diners may soon enjoy dishes featuring insects like crickets and silkworms. The move, delayed for more than a year, is set for parliamentary legislation soon, targeting a mid-year implementation, ensuring safety, and sustainable protein sources.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:20 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore is poised to revolutionize its culinary scene with the introduction of insect-based delicacies. The city-state is expected to approve the sale of certain insects for human consumption, per a Channel News Asia report on Wednesday.

Sources indicate that approvals, delayed for over a year, will potentially come into effect next month. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) confirmed 16 insect species, including crickets, silkworms, and grasshoppers, will be approved for human consumption by mid-2023.

The legislation is anticipated to be tabled in Parliament soon, seeking to enhance the food industry, which has experienced setbacks due to prolonged delays. Producers must follow strict guidelines to ensure insect safety and quality, offering a sustainable protein alternative promoted by the United Nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

