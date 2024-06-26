Left Menu

Massive Green Initiative: Delhi-NCR to Plant 4.5 Crore Saplings

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has mandated government agencies in Delhi and NCR regions of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to plant 4.5 crore saplings in 2024-25 to combat air pollution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:41 IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Wednesday a significant green initiative aimed at reducing air pollution across the Delhi-NCR region. The directive requires government agencies within Delhi and the NCR districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to plant 4.5 crore saplings during the 2024-25 period.

Delhi has been allocated the target of planting 56,40,593 saplings, while Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have been tasked with planting 1,32,50,000, 42,68,649, and 1,97,56,196 saplings respectively. Additionally, central government agencies operating in the NCR are instructed to plant 12,07,000 saplings—a 91 percent increase from the previous year.

In the previous year, the CAQM had set a target of planting around 3.85 crore saplings in the region, achieving 93.5 percent of the target with approximately 3.6 crore saplings successfully planted. The latest directive indicates a more ambitious approach towards improving air quality, following encouraging performances from different regions.

