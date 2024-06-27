Left Menu

Global Urban Access: Two-Thirds of World Live Close to Large Cities, Reveals Study

A 2020 study from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization found that only 4% of India's population lacked access to urban centres. Globally, two-thirds of people live within an hour's travel from a major city. The study emphasizes the importance of urban access for sustainable development and effective natural resource management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:18 IST
Global Urban Access: Two-Thirds of World Live Close to Large Cities, Reveals Study
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In 2020, only four per cent of India's population lacked access to an urban centre—a densely populated built-up area—and three per cent could access only towns within an hour of travel, according to a study published in the journal Nature Cities.

The research, led by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, examined over 30,000 urban centres worldwide. It classified these centres based on population size and facilities, ranging from towns with 20,000 residents to large cities with more than a million people offering diverse facilities.

The study revealed substantial interconnectedness, with 92 per cent of the world's population able to access urban centres within an hour. A significant 55 per cent live in or near towns or small cities, while 37 per cent are near intermediate or large cities. The study underscores the importance of urban centres for sustainable development and resource management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024