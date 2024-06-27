Delhi's Peacock Tragedy Sparks Protective Measures

In a somber turn of events, 28 peacocks have perished at Delhi's Palam Air Force Station, prompting the forest department to take urgent measures. The department has introduced food supplements and medications and has also called for frequent checks.

A forest department official revealed that assistance from Delhi Zoo has been crucial. Additional water provisions have been suggested to prevent dehydration in these majestic birds due to the soaring temperatures.

Due to the extensive area of the Air Force zone, sensor installation to monitor the peacock population remains unfeasible. Nevertheless, the department assures that visitors can still easily observe the grand peacocks. Continuous monitoring, food, and water provisions are set to be undertaken, with samples sent for virological tests to identify any possible viral causes.

