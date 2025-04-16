Left Menu

Pharma Wars: The Global Battle Over Tariffs and Medications

The escalating U.S.-China trade war impacts Western medicines, resulting in Chinese tariff hikes on U.S. drugs. The medical industry faces uncertainties with tariffs, counterfeit drugs, and regulatory changes affecting global supply chains and innovation. Meanwhile, ground-breaking deals and challenges continue to shape the future of healthcare worldwide.

Pharma Wars: The Global Battle Over Tariffs and Medications
The ongoing trade conflict between the U.S. and China has escalated, bringing Western pharmaceutical companies into the crossfire as tariffs on American-made drugs increase. China's retaliatory tariffs, now at 125%, are squeezing drugmakers' margins and potentially limiting the availability of essential medications for diseases like cancer and diabetes.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry faces a myriad of challenges worldwide. The WHO has achieved a historic agreement aimed at averting future pandemics, while counterfeit drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic continue to pose significant threats. Further, the EU has approved a groundbreaking Alzheimer's drug, setting a new precedent in treating cognitive decline.

In the face of these hurdles, companies like Abbott are solidifying their strategies with substantial investments. However, with the Trump administration's consideration of sectoral tariffs, there is growing anxiety around the global import and export of pharmaceuticals, which could lead to disruptions and increased costs across the healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

