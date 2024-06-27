Cities Ill-Prepared for Heat Waves, iFOREST Analysis Reveals

A recent analysis by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) highlights a significant gap in urban heat action plans. Most cities have neither mapped vulnerable populations nor created specific strategies to mitigate extreme heat impacts.

Assessing nine cities and five districts, the environmental think tank found that none allocated separate resources or financial support in their plans. iFOREST recommends redefining heat waves based on the 'feels like' temperature or heat index and developing new thresholds for warm nights.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines mandate cities to set local thresholds for early warning systems, considering factors like the built environment, slum populations, and urban heat islands. However, few cities, including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, and Thane, have taken such measures.

Delhi, which recorded 21 heat wave days this summer—the highest in 14 years—lacks these local thresholds and relies on the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) temperature thresholds to declare heatwaves. The IMD's criteria define a heatwave when the maximum temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius in plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, with a minimum departure of 4.5 degrees.

Chandra Bhushan, iFOREST's CEO, underscores the need to declare heatwaves based on the heat index, factoring in air temperature and relative humidity. iFOREST's analysis showed Delhi's heat index ranged between 51 and 53 from June 21 to June 26, despite staying below 40 degrees Celsius.

Highlighting Delhi's insufficient heat action plan, Bhushan emphasized that the city's hottest temperatures are recorded on the outskirts, yet none of Delhi Disaster Management Authority's heat hotspots are located there. Delhi faced 40 consecutive days of temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius since May 13, resulting in around 60 heat-related deaths this year.

Bhushan also noted that out of approximately 5,000 urban local bodies in India, only around 120 have heat action plans, urging immediate action to protect vulnerable populations.

