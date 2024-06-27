Left Menu

Monsoon Advances Further into Rajasthan Bringing Heavy Rains

The monsoon has advanced into more parts of southern and eastern Rajasthan, including Jaipur, with heavy rains recorded in several districts over the last 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall was also observed in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, and Jaipur divisions. The southwest monsoon reached Rajasthan on Tuesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:08 IST
Monsoon rains have made further inroads into southern and eastern parts of Rajasthan, including capital Jaipur, confirmed the local weather office on Thursday. Heavy rains drenched multiple districts over the last 24 hours.

Simultaneously, regions such as Jodhpur and Bikaner experienced light to moderate showers. Guard the umbrellas, as more rain is forecasted for the coming days.

The southwest monsoon, having reached Rajasthan on Tuesday, promises to extend its influence further over the state in the next 3-4 days, noted the Met Department.

