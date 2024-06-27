Monsoon Advances Further into Rajasthan Bringing Heavy Rains
The monsoon has advanced into more parts of southern and eastern Rajasthan, including Jaipur, with heavy rains recorded in several districts over the last 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall was also observed in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, and Jaipur divisions. The southwest monsoon reached Rajasthan on Tuesday.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Monsoon rains have made further inroads into southern and eastern parts of Rajasthan, including capital Jaipur, confirmed the local weather office on Thursday. Heavy rains drenched multiple districts over the last 24 hours.
Simultaneously, regions such as Jodhpur and Bikaner experienced light to moderate showers. Guard the umbrellas, as more rain is forecasted for the coming days.
The southwest monsoon, having reached Rajasthan on Tuesday, promises to extend its influence further over the state in the next 3-4 days, noted the Met Department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Monsoon
- Rajasthan
- Weather
- Heavy Rains
- Jaipur
- Bhilwara
- Met Department
- Ajmer
- Udaipur
- Thunderstorms
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US woman duped out of Rs 6 crore by Jaipur jewellers with fake jewellery
Controversial Posters in Jaipur Urge Hindus Not to Sell Property to Non-Hindus
19-Year-Old Arrested for Kidnapping and Murder of Minor Girl in Jaipur
Two members of Vikram Gurjar gang arrested in Jaipur
Bringing Mobility to Naxal-Affected Regions: Jaipur Foot's Noble Initiative