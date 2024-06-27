Monsoon Advances Further into Rajasthan Bringing Heavy Rains

Monsoon rains have made further inroads into southern and eastern parts of Rajasthan, including capital Jaipur, confirmed the local weather office on Thursday. Heavy rains drenched multiple districts over the last 24 hours.

Simultaneously, regions such as Jodhpur and Bikaner experienced light to moderate showers. Guard the umbrellas, as more rain is forecasted for the coming days.

The southwest monsoon, having reached Rajasthan on Tuesday, promises to extend its influence further over the state in the next 3-4 days, noted the Met Department.

