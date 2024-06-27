Left Menu

Mass Fish Mortality in Sangareddy's Chitkul Lake: A Crisis Unfolding

A large number of fish were found dead in Chitkul Lake, Sangareddy district, due to low dissolved oxygen levels from organic load increase. Local fishermen, reliant on the lake, are appealing for government support. Actions have been taken to increase oxygen levels, resulting in reduced fish deaths.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:16 IST
Mass Fish Mortality in Sangareddy's Chitkul Lake: A Crisis Unfolding
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling environmental incident, numerous fish were found floating dead in Chitkul Lake, Sangareddy district. Officials attribute the mass mortality to the depletion of dissolved oxygen levels in the water body.

The tragedy struck the 230-acre lake on Monday evening when fishermen reported the unforeseen deaths, unaware of the underlying cause. Preliminary investigations by the Fisheries Department revealed that the discharge of sewerage into the lake led to an increased organic load, critically lowering oxygen levels and causing approximately 1.5 tonnes of fish to perish.

Authorities swiftly intervened, taking necessary steps to enhance the dissolved oxygen percentage, which has since mitigated the mortality rate. Local fishermen, whose livelihoods are intricately linked to the lake, have urged the government to provide ex-gratia relief to compensate for their significant loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024