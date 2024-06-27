Mass Fish Mortality in Sangareddy's Chitkul Lake: A Crisis Unfolding

In a startling environmental incident, numerous fish were found floating dead in Chitkul Lake, Sangareddy district. Officials attribute the mass mortality to the depletion of dissolved oxygen levels in the water body.

The tragedy struck the 230-acre lake on Monday evening when fishermen reported the unforeseen deaths, unaware of the underlying cause. Preliminary investigations by the Fisheries Department revealed that the discharge of sewerage into the lake led to an increased organic load, critically lowering oxygen levels and causing approximately 1.5 tonnes of fish to perish.

Authorities swiftly intervened, taking necessary steps to enhance the dissolved oxygen percentage, which has since mitigated the mortality rate. Local fishermen, whose livelihoods are intricately linked to the lake, have urged the government to provide ex-gratia relief to compensate for their significant loss.

