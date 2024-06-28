Monsoon Magic: Rajasthan Drenched by Heavy Rains
The southwest monsoon is making significant progress in Rajasthan, with many areas experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple regions, particularly in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions, from June 29 to July 2.
The southwest monsoon continues its advance across Rajasthan, delivering moderate to heavy rainfall in various regions over the past 24 hours, according to Meteorological Department (MeT) data. The MeT has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas in the coming days.
Monsoon conditions improved in southwestern and eastern parts of Rajasthan on Friday. The northern front of the monsoon currently crosses through Jaisalmer and Churu.
From Thursday to Friday morning, moderate to heavy rainfall coupled with thunder was recorded in some parts of the Jodhpur division of western Rajasthan and across many areas of the Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Jaipur divisions in eastern Rajasthan.
Marwar Junction in Pali, western Rajasthan, logged the highest rainfall at 72 mm, while Masuda in Ajmer, eastern Rajasthan, recorded 91.5 mm.
Thunderstorms and rains are forecasted for parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, and Udaipur divisions. Northern-eastern Rajasthan could also witness heavy downpours.
The MeT center has forecasted heavy rain in parts of eastern Rajasthan from June 29 to July 2, with Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions likely experiencing the most intense rainfall.
