Monsoon Magic: Rajasthan Drenched by Heavy Rains

The southwest monsoon is making significant progress in Rajasthan, with many areas experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple regions, particularly in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions, from June 29 to July 2.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:18 IST
Monsoon conditions improved in southwestern and eastern parts of Rajasthan on Friday. The northern front of the monsoon currently crosses through Jaisalmer and Churu.

From Thursday to Friday morning, moderate to heavy rainfall coupled with thunder was recorded in some parts of the Jodhpur division of western Rajasthan and across many areas of the Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Jaipur divisions in eastern Rajasthan.

Marwar Junction in Pali, western Rajasthan, logged the highest rainfall at 72 mm, while Masuda in Ajmer, eastern Rajasthan, recorded 91.5 mm.

Thunderstorms and rains are forecasted for parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, and Udaipur divisions. Northern-eastern Rajasthan could also witness heavy downpours.

The MeT center has forecasted heavy rain in parts of eastern Rajasthan from June 29 to July 2, with Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions likely experiencing the most intense rainfall.

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

