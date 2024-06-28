Left Menu

Flood Chaos in Delhi: Commuters Struggle Amid Waterlogged Streets

Heavy rain in Delhi on Friday morning led to severe waterlogging, causing flood-like conditions in many areas. Massive traffic jams ensued, affecting commuters and forcing the Delhi Traffic Police to issue alerts. Various locations, including metro stations and railway stations, reported significant disruptions, impacting daily life significantly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:26 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

As heavy rain battered Delhi early Friday, extensive waterlogging turned the city into a virtual floodplain, forcing vehicles to run at a snail's pace amid massive traffic snarls. The Delhi Traffic Police quickly issued alerts, advising commuters to adjust their travel plans to avoid affected areas.

Visuals from across the city showcased scenes of chaos: inundated roads, knee-deep water at New Delhi Railway Station, and metro stations hampered by flooding, complicating the lives of commuters further. Calls concerning traffic issues, waterlogging, and uprooted trees flooded the police control room since morning.

Specific trouble spots included Anuvrat Marg, Kashmere Gate, and several stretches along the Outer Ring Road, all grappling with severe waterlogging. Terminal 1 at the airport also faced canopy-related issues, adding to the overall distress. Many Delhiites took to social media to voice their frustrations over the travel disruptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

