Man Electrocuted on Way to Work Amid Heavy Delhi Rains

In a tragic incident, a 39-year-old man named Rajesh Kumar was electrocuted on his way to work on Friday morning. The mishap occurred during heavy rains when Kumar came into contact with electricity conducted through a waterlogged road in Delhi's national capital.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL), responsible for electricity supply in the area, disclosed that the electrocution was the result of faulty internal wiring at a nearby shop. The fault caused electric current to run through the shop's tin shed and metal poles, leading to the fatal incident. According to Tata Power-DDL, the responsibility for the negligence lies with the shop's owner or occupant.

The victim, Rajesh Kumar, is survived by his wife and two children. Northwest Delhi BJP MP Yogender Chandolia visited the site, demanding strict action. The police are conducting a further investigation and have sent Kumar's body for a post-mortem examination. Tata Power-DDL has extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and urged the public to report safety emergencies through their 24x7 toll-free helpline.

