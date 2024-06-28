Left Menu

Mumbai Faces Monsoon Fury: Rainfall Disrupts Daily Life

Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, leading to traffic jams, minor accidents, and delays in suburban train services. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation observed significant rainfall in various parts of the city. Several incidents of tree falls and minor accidents were reported. Despite the rainfall, no injuries were recorded.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, resulting in traffic jams, tree fall incidents, and delays in suburban train services. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management department reported significant rainfall, with 78.6 mm recorded at the Santacruz observatory and 65.9 mm at Colaba observatory.

Over a 10-hour period ending at 6 PM, the island city recorded an average of 35.72 mm of rainfall, while eastern and western Mumbai experienced 33.30 mm and 29.92 mm respectively. The India Meteorological Department had forecasted a generally cloudy sky with spells of moderate to heavy rain for the next 24 hours.

There were 24 incidents of tree or branch falls, four short circuits, and two wall collapses, but no injuries were reported. Though there were no major waterlogging incidents, suburban trains were delayed. Waterlogging was noted in Kurla West and Andheri subway due to widespread rains since Thursday evening. The monsoon, which arrived on June 9, has otherwise been sparse this month.

