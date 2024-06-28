Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kerala: Two Workers Die in Roof Collapse

In a tragic incident near Mavelikara, Kerala, two construction workers in their fifties died when the concrete roof they were working on collapsed. The workers, identified as Kochumon (55) and Suresh (52), died on the spot. Police have registered a case and an inquest will follow.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:53 IST
In a tragic event that unfolded in a coastal Kerala district, near Mavelikara, two labourers in their fifties lost their lives when a concrete roof they were constructing suddenly collapsed on Friday.

According to an officer from the Mavelikara fire force, who led the rescue operation, both workers—Kochumon (55) and Suresh (52)—were found dead at the scene.

''They were involved in the concreting of a house roof under renovation. Believing the concrete had set, they began removing the wooden supports, causing the entire structure to collapse on them,'' he explained. ''Three other workers were present but escaped unscathed,'' he added, noting the incident occurred around 2.30 pm. The house is owned by individuals currently residing in London, who had commissioned the renovation work before their return.

Police confirmed that a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been filed, with further steps pending the inquest scheduled for Saturday. Section 174 of the CrPC mandates police to investigate a death and report its cause.

