Fifth Bridge Collapse in Bihar Within a Week Sparks Outrage

A fifth bridge collapse within a week has occurred in Bihar, specifically in the Bheja police station area of Madhubani district. The incident involves a 75-meter-long bridge costing about Rs 3 crore over the Bhutahi river. Local authorities have called for investigations and urgent repairs.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:21 IST
Another instance of bridge collapse has surfaced in Bihar, marking the fifth such occurrence in just over a week.

The latest case unfolded in the Bheja police station area of Madhubani district, located along the state's northern border with Nepal. Official statements are scarce, but sources from the Rural Works Department confirmed that one of the bridge's pillars was washed away due to recent torrential rains in Nepal's catchment areas.

The 75-meter-long bridge, under construction for more than two years at a cost of around Rs 3 crore, was building over the Bhutahi river. The district administration has been instructed to investigate and report their findings, while the contractor has been ordered to expedite repairs. A video of the incomplete bridge collapse went viral, drawing criticism from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav. Yadav shared the video on X, indirectly criticizing the Nitish Kumar government.

Last week, similar incidents were reported from Araria, Siwan, and East Champaran districts, with another mishap occurring in Kishanganj on Thursday.

