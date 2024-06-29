Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Labourer Found Dead in Vasant Vihar Construction Site

The body of labourer Santosh Kumar Yadav, 19, was recovered from the debris of a collapsed construction site wall in Vasant Vihar. Despite efforts, two more labourers remain trapped. Rescuers from multiple agencies are working tirelessly to clear the debris and water to find the remaining workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 07:26 IST
Tragic Collapse: Labourer Found Dead in Vasant Vihar Construction Site
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, the body of Santosh Kumar Yadav, a 19-year-old labourer, was pulled from the rubble early Saturday following the collapse of a construction site wall in Vasant Vihar, exacerbated by heavy rain.

Officials reported the tragic episode to the Delhi Fire Services around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. Efforts to rescue two other trapped labourers are ongoing as teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, and local civic agencies remain on-site.

The operation involves cranes to clear debris and water pumping to access the foundation pit. Yadav was pronounced dead at Safdarjung hospital. The rescue mission continues as officials warn of potential further incidents amid severe weather conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024