Tragic Collapse: Labourer Found Dead in Vasant Vihar Construction Site

In a heart-wrenching incident, the body of Santosh Kumar Yadav, a 19-year-old labourer, was pulled from the rubble early Saturday following the collapse of a construction site wall in Vasant Vihar, exacerbated by heavy rain.

Officials reported the tragic episode to the Delhi Fire Services around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. Efforts to rescue two other trapped labourers are ongoing as teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, and local civic agencies remain on-site.

The operation involves cranes to clear debris and water pumping to access the foundation pit. Yadav was pronounced dead at Safdarjung hospital. The rescue mission continues as officials warn of potential further incidents amid severe weather conditions.

