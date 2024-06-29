Tragedy in Bhiwandi: Wall Collapse Claims Life

A 35-year-old man has tragically lost his life after the wall and roof of his room in a chawl at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, collapsed, police reported.

The incident took place on Friday following heavy downpours in the region. The victim, Vimal Vishesar Sah, originally from Sitamarhi in Bihar, had been residing in the affected room at Narpoli in Bhiwandi.

Local authorities disclosed that the collapse occurred around 12 noon, burying Sah under the rubble. Despite being swiftly pulled out and transported to a hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Narpoli police have sent his body to a government hospital for post-mortem and have registered a case of accidental death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)