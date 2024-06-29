Left Menu

Tragedy in Bhiwandi: Wall Collapse Claims Life

A 35-year-old man named Vimal Vishesar Sah died after a wall and roof of his room in a chawl collapsed in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, following heavy rains. The incident occurred around noon, and despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at the hospital.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 15:29 IST
Tragedy in Bhiwandi: Wall Collapse Claims Life
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man has tragically lost his life after the wall and roof of his room in a chawl at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, collapsed, police reported.

The incident took place on Friday following heavy downpours in the region. The victim, Vimal Vishesar Sah, originally from Sitamarhi in Bihar, had been residing in the affected room at Narpoli in Bhiwandi.

Local authorities disclosed that the collapse occurred around 12 noon, burying Sah under the rubble. Despite being swiftly pulled out and transported to a hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Narpoli police have sent his body to a government hospital for post-mortem and have registered a case of accidental death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024