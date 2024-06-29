Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses After Heavy Rains, Spurs Political Outcry

A section of the fabric canopy at Rajkot International Airport came crashing down after being weighed down by heavy rains on Saturday, according to officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident adds to the list of recent similar collapses in Delhi and Jabalpur, providing the opposition Congress an opportunity to attack the ruling BJP.

In a statement on social media, Rajkot airport authorities acknowledged water accumulation on the canopy, leading to its collapse. By 11.55 am, more water had gathered, causing the fabric to tear. Rajkot airport's civil team is currently handling repairs.

The opposition seized the moment to question the Narendra Modi government's capability, with Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil highlighting the incident as a sign of corruption. 'If in 11 months, the canopy collapses, it proves corruption is rampant. Fortunately, no lives were lost this time,' he remarked.

Gohil urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to address these issues seriously. The incident follows another similar canopy collapse in Delhi, where a cab driver was killed and six others injured, as well as an incident in Jabalpur that resulted in no casualties.

