Delhi's Monsoon Fury: Record Rainfall Causes Major Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos

Record-breaking monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Delhi, causing severe waterlogging and major traffic disruptions. The unprecedented deluge left roads submerged and commuters stranded.

Authorities, including the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD), worked around the clock to drain water from key areas. Despite their tireless efforts, the Pragati Maidan tunnel and other underpasses remained closed for hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall, making it the highest June rainfall in 88 years and significantly above the monthly average of 74.1 mm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)