Monsoon Advances Across India Ahead of Schedule, Brings Mixed Impacts

The southwest monsoon has covered India earlier than the normal date despite a sluggish start in mid-June, according to the India Meteorological Department. While early rains have been beneficial for some regions, others have faced severe heatwaves and below-normal rainfall, leading to floods in the northeastern states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon has blanketed the entire nation six days ahead of its usual schedule, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. Despite a slow start in mid-June, the monsoon has systematically advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab by July 2, deviating from the typical July 8 timeline.

This early onset comes after the monsoon first hit Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30, earlier than the usual dates. However, its progress slowed down upon reaching Maharashtra, resulting in delayed rainfalls in West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, exacerbating the heatwave situation in northwest India.

The IMD has predicted ongoing monsoon activity in northwest, east, and northeast India for the coming days. Heavy rainfall is expected to impact several states, including Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, and regions of northeastern India, potentially causing floods. Meanwhile, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, parts of Gujarat, and coastal Karnataka are also likely to experience heavy downpours.

