Rising Above: How Cambodian Women Are Leading Climate Resilience

Cambodia's rapid economic growth and strides toward gender equality over the past two decades are now threatened by the relentless impacts of climate change. The "Empowering Women for Climate Resilience in Cambodia" report by the World Bank sheds light on the unique vulnerabilities faced by women in low-income communities, emphasizing the urgent need for gender-responsive climate policies.

The study, which surveyed 309 households and conducted numerous interviews and focus group discussions in the provinces of Mondulkiri, Siem Reap, and Battambang, provides a detailed look at the gender-differentiated impacts of climate change. Women, who are often the backbone of household livelihoods, especially in agriculture and fisheries, face significant barriers to building resilience against climate shocks.

Climate Impacts and Gendered Vulnerabilities

The report reveals that Cambodia experiences a variety of climatic hazards, including heatwaves, floods, droughts, and unpredictable rainfall patterns. Women are disproportionately affected by these changes due to socio-economic factors such as higher poverty rates, limited access to resources, and the burden of unpaid care work. The survey highlights women's concerns about crop loss, declining agricultural productivity, and the ensuing consequences like increased indebtedness and property loss.

As men migrate in search of economic opportunities, women are left to manage rural livelihoods, often with inadequate resources and support. This migration pattern exacerbates the gender gap in climate resilience, as women struggle with limited access to training, technical resources, and financial support needed for climate-resilient practices.

Barriers and Opportunities

The barriers to building women's climate resilience in Cambodia are multifaceted. Limited access to land ownership, finance, and green technologies hinders women's ability to adapt to climate impacts. Gender-based inequalities in the labor market and the burden of unpaid care work further exacerbate these challenges. Additionally, women are underrepresented in decision-making processes, both at the community and national levels, limiting their influence on policies and actions that directly affect their lives.

Despite these challenges, the report identifies several opportunities to enhance women's resilience. Promoting climate-smart agriculture can help reduce the gender gap in agricultural labor and support women's adaptation to climate impacts. Emerging mechanisms in forestry, such as Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) and Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+), offer potential employment and social entrepreneurship opportunities for women. Transitioning to low-carbon energy sectors can also provide new avenues for employment and business for women.

Policy and Operational Recommendations

To address these issues, the report recommends several policy and operational measures. Implementing gender-responsive climate budgeting is crucial to ensure that resources are allocated equitably for low-carbon development. Integrating gender targets into climate policies and enhancing coordination between ministries can promote gender equality and climate resilience.

Operationally, it is essential to promote women's participation and leadership in climate decision-making processes. Improving access to vocational training and education for women will prepare them for opportunities in emerging green sectors. Institutional support for women's groups and enhanced access to green finance can further empower women to build their resilience and economic independence.

The "Empowering Women for Climate Resilience in Cambodia" report underscores the need for integrating gender-responsive measures into climate policies and actions. By addressing gender inequalities and enhancing women's resilience, Cambodia can achieve more sustainable and equitable development in the face of climate change.