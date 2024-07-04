Left Menu

MP Targets Illegal Colonies and Nursing Scam with New Legislation

The Madhya Pradesh government proposes a stringent law to tackle illegal colonies while ensuring basic amenities for existing ones. Concurrently, the legislature delves into the nursing scam, targeting minister Vishvas Sarang for providing incorrect information. The CBI’s involvement and initiatives are also highlighted in resolving college irregularities.

The Madhya Pradesh government announced Thursday its consideration of a stringent law aimed at curbing illegal colonies across the state. Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya revealed during the legislative assembly session that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the formulation of such legislation.

Vijayvargiya assured the assembly that while existing illegal colonies would not be regularized, essential basic amenities would be provided to the residents. This statement came in response to concerns raised by BJP MLAs Hardeep Singh Dang and Rajendra Pandey regarding the proliferation of illegal colonies and their impact on residents.

Adding to the day's agenda, the opposition Congress criticized the government over a nursing scam. Opposition Leader Umang Singhar called for a debate on a breach of privilege motion against Minister Vishvas Sarang, accusing him of misleading the house. The Congress intensified its scrutiny of Sarang following a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court for a reinspection of nursing colleges implicated in the scam.

