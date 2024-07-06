Russian Airstrikes Devastate Donetsk Region, Killing Eight

Russian attacks on Friday resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and left at least 28 others injured in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the regional governor.

Tragic events unfolded when two Russian guided bombs hit the town of Selydove, located west of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, leaving five people dead and eight wounded, as reported by Governor Vadym Filashkin on Telegram. 'Every town and village in the Donetsk region is always under the threat of enemy attacks,' he stated.

In a separate incident, Russian forces dropped three guided bombs on the village of Komar, southwest of the current conflict zone, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman and injuries to 20 others. The attack caused damage to 13 private houses, four shops, two residential buildings, and two infrastructure facilities.

Despite numerous airstrikes that have killed thousands since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, Russia continues to deny allegations of targeting civilians.