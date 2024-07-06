Left Menu

Transboundary Tigers: Pangolakha to Bhutan's Samste

Movement of tigers from Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary in Sikkim to Samste district in Bhutan has been documented by camera traps. This highlights the need for protecting transboundary wildlife corridors and the success of conservation efforts in Sikkim and Bhutan. Forest officials from both regions aim to share captured images for comparative analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 06-07-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 11:06 IST
Transboundary Tigers: Pangolakha to Bhutan's Samste
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The movement of tigers from Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary in Sikkim to Samste district in Bhutan has been documented by camera traps, according to forest officials.

The Pangolakha wildlife sanctuary, located in Pakyong district of Sikkim, serves as a crucial 128 sq km corridor for wildlife, particularly tigers, between India and Bhutan.

''Camera traps installed in the Pangolakha wildlife sanctuary have captured tiger movement from the sanctuary to Samste district of Bhutan,'' forest officials announced at the international workshop 'Countering Wildlife Trafficking'.

The images of tiger movement underscore the importance of protecting transboundary wildlife corridors and highlight the success of conservation efforts in Sikkim and Bhutan, officials noted.

In a historic collaboration, Sikkim's Divisional Forest Officer, East Wildlife Division, Sonam Norden Bhutia, and Bhutanese forest officials agreed to share camera trap images for comparative analysis, following earlier documentation of three tigers between 2018 and 2024.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024