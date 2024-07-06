Transboundary Tigers: Pangolakha to Bhutan's Samste

The movement of tigers from Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary in Sikkim to Samste district in Bhutan has been documented by camera traps, according to forest officials.

The Pangolakha wildlife sanctuary, located in Pakyong district of Sikkim, serves as a crucial 128 sq km corridor for wildlife, particularly tigers, between India and Bhutan.

''Camera traps installed in the Pangolakha wildlife sanctuary have captured tiger movement from the sanctuary to Samste district of Bhutan,'' forest officials announced at the international workshop 'Countering Wildlife Trafficking'.

The images of tiger movement underscore the importance of protecting transboundary wildlife corridors and highlight the success of conservation efforts in Sikkim and Bhutan, officials noted.

In a historic collaboration, Sikkim's Divisional Forest Officer, East Wildlife Division, Sonam Norden Bhutia, and Bhutanese forest officials agreed to share camera trap images for comparative analysis, following earlier documentation of three tigers between 2018 and 2024.

