Unlocking the Mysteries of Memory: Neurons and Nanoscopic Workers

Recent neuroscience research has revealed that memory formation involves the structural changes in dendritic spines on neurons. These changes are facilitated by nanoscopic motor proteins called kinesin, which transport materials within neurons. Understanding this process opens new avenues for manipulating memory in medical conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:05 IST
In Montreal, recent neuroscience studies have been shedding new light on how memory functions in the brain. Long considered the domain of philosophers, modern research reveals that memory is closely linked to physical processes within neurons.

Memory formation involves structural changes in dendritic spines on neurons. These changes are driven by nanoscopic motor proteins called kinesin, which transport materials within neurons to construct memory codes. This discovery challenges the long-standing analogy comparing brain memory to computer storage.

The research highlighted how mice subjected to fear conditioning showed significant changes in dendritic spines. Scientists also found that removing kinesin hampers memory formation, underscoring its vital role. The findings pave the way for potential new treatments for memory-related medical conditions.

