Rain Delays and Upsets: Wimbledon Day 6 Highlights
Day six of Wimbledon was marred by rain delays and significant upsets. Matches were postponed due to rain, with temperatures at 13°C. Key exits included Lucas Pouille due to injury and notable victories by Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, and Coco Gauff advancing to the last sixteen.
Rain played spoilsport on the sixth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships, causing delays in matches on Court Two and other outer courts. Temperatures hovered around 13 degrees Celsius (55.4°F).
Frenchman Lucas Pouille withdrew from his third-round clash against Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur due to injury, marking a significant development early in the day.
Despite the weather disruptions, the tournament saw thrilling performances. Carlos Alcaraz survived a five-setter against Frances Tiafoe, while Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff secured their spots in the last sixteen. Andy Murray faced an emotional doubles defeat, signaling a poignant moment in his career.
