Beryl: A Force to Reckon with in an Unprecedented Hurricane Season

With unprecedented speed through the ultrawarm waters of the southeast Caribbean, Beryl has transformed meteorologists' worst fears of a heightened hurricane season into a stark reality. Now, Texas is in its crosshairs.

Having hit Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 2 hurricane on Friday and then weakened to a tropical storm, Beryl is anticipated to regain hurricane status over the Gulf of Mexico and possibly make landfall in southern Texas by Sunday night or Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center's senior specialist Jack Beven.

'People in southern Texas now need to really keep an eye on the progress of Beryl,' emphasized Beven. The storm's explosive growth has set multiple records, including the earliest Category 4 formation with winds of at least 130 mph, highlighting the alarming trends driven by climate change.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)