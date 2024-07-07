Left Menu

Union Minister Emphasizes Green Cover to Combat Rising Temperatures

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav underscored the importance of increasing green cover to mitigate rising temperatures. He participated in a plantation drive in Indore, part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched under Prime Minister Modi on World Environment Day. The initiative aims to plant 51 lakh saplings in Indore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:15 IST
Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday highlighted the imperative of expanding green cover to address the drastically rising temperatures during summer. Participating in an ongoing campaign to plant 51 lakh saplings in Indore, Yadav criticized the destructive impact of concrete cities on Earth's greenery in the pursuit of development.

Yadav noted that temperatures have hit alarming highs of 45 to 50 degrees Celsius in many regions this year. Citing the urgency of the issue, he endorsed the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on World Environment Day, which pledges respect to Mother Earth.

The plantation drive in Indore, set to conclude on July 14, saw Yadav plant a sapling at the Border Security Force (BSF) campus in Bijasan. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed an ambitious plan to plant 5.50 crore saplings statewide, with 51 lakh in Indore, aspiring to make the city number one in green cover as it is in cleanliness.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

