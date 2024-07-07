Left Menu

Kaziranga Floods: A Tragic Toll on Wildlife

The devastating floods in Assam's Kaziranga National Park have led to the deaths of 129 wild animals, including six rhinos and 100 hog deer. Drowning was the main cause, with some animals also killed by vehicles during migration. Efforts are ongoing to rescue and treat affected wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:33 IST
The devastating floods in Assam's Kaziranga National Park have resulted in the deaths of 129 wild animals, an official reported on Sunday. Among the victims are six rhinos and 100 hog deer. Drowning is cited as the primary cause, though some animals were also struck by vehicles while migrating to higher ground.

The affected animals used a stretch of NH-715 to reach the hills of Karbi Anglong. Of the 129 deceased, 20 animals succumbed during treatment. However, rescue operations have been somewhat successful, with 96 animals saved, including 84 hog deer and a variety of other species.

At present, 26 animals remain under medical care, and 50 have been released post-treatment. The park is facing its worst flooding in recent years, with 68 out of 233 camps submerged. Forest officials have imposed speed limits on NH-715 to protect migrating wildlife.

