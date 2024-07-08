Indian Pharma Sector Presses for Tax Reliefs in Upcoming Budget
Indian pharmaceutical companies are requesting tax reliefs and financial support for drug innovation research from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. This appeal comes ahead of the anticipated federal finance budget announcement in July, marking Modi's first significant policy move in his third term.
If granted, the tax incentives and financial assistance would mark a significant boost for the pharmaceutical sector, potentially leading to advancements in drug innovation and research development in India.
