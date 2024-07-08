Indian Pharma Sector Presses for Tax Reliefs in Upcoming Budget

Indian pharmaceutical companies are requesting tax reliefs and financial support for drug innovation research from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The industry is seeking measures to spur research and development in innovative drugs.

This appeal comes as Modi's government is gearing up to present the federal finance budget in July. The budget is expected to outline significant policy directions for the newly re-elected administration.

If granted, the tax incentives and financial assistance would mark a significant boost for the pharmaceutical sector, potentially leading to advancements in drug innovation and research development in India.

