Maharashtra CM Reviews Mumbai's Torrential Rains

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde examined the heavy rain situation in Mumbai by chairing a meeting and visiting the BMC control room. Over 300 mm of rainfall in some areas caused significant disruptions. Local train services were impacted, and officials urged citizens to stay cautious amidst high tide warnings.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday reviewed the heavy rain situation in Mumbai by chairing a meeting at Mantralaya and visiting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) control room. Over 300 mm of rainfall within six hours caused significant flooding in the city.

Local train services on Central Railway routes were severely affected, and several out-station trains ran behind schedule due to waterlogged tracks. State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil was also in attendance at the meeting.

Following the Mantralaya meeting, Shinde visited the disaster management control room at the civic headquarters, accompanied by key officials including guardian ministers Deepak Kesarkar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and senior IAS officers. Citizens were advised to remain cautious and rely on official channels for up-to-date information.

