Mediterranean Rescue: Nearly 300 Migrants Safely Reach Southern Greek Island

In a significant rescue operation, a fishing boat carrying nearly 300 migrants has safely landed on a southern Greek island, according to Greek authorities on Monday.

The coast guard reported no injuries or health issues among the 283 migrants onboard. The vessel faced high winds south of Crete, prompting an extensive search operation involving two coast guard vessels, four merchant ships, and two smaller private boats.

The migrant vessel, located 18 nautical miles south of Gavdos, eventually reached the port under its own power. Recent months have seen Gavdos become a key destination for migrant boats crossing from eastern Libya. The migrants will now be transported to Crete and then to Chania.

