Mediterranean Rescue: Nearly 300 Migrants Safely Reach Southern Greek Island

A fishing boat carrying nearly 300 migrants safely reached a southern Greek island after a large rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea. The migrants, who faced high winds south of Crete, were rescued by multiple vessels and transported to Crete. Their nationalities remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:29 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a significant rescue operation, a fishing boat carrying nearly 300 migrants has safely landed on a southern Greek island, according to Greek authorities on Monday.

The coast guard reported no injuries or health issues among the 283 migrants onboard. The vessel faced high winds south of Crete, prompting an extensive search operation involving two coast guard vessels, four merchant ships, and two smaller private boats.

The migrant vessel, located 18 nautical miles south of Gavdos, eventually reached the port under its own power. Recent months have seen Gavdos become a key destination for migrant boats crossing from eastern Libya. The migrants will now be transported to Crete and then to Chania.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

