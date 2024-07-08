Rachel Reeves Lifts Ban on Onshore Wind Farms to Boost Green Economy

Britain's newly appointed finance minister, Rachel Reeves, has made a significant policy shift by announcing the end of the effective ban on onshore wind farms in England. The decision is aimed at unblocking stringent planning restrictions, which have long stifled renewable energy projects.

Speaking on Monday, Reeves stated, "We are ending the absurd ban on new onshore wind in England." Her announcement is seen as a critical step towards bolstering the country's green economy and achieving decarbonization targets.

The move is expected to accelerate the growth of renewable energy infrastructure and create numerous green jobs, aligning with broader efforts to mitigate climate change and modernize the nation's energy portfolio.

