Hurricane Beryl Strikes Texas: Impact and Aftermath

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas, causing major disruptions and storm surges. The storm, which had already caused fatalities in the Caribbean, led to closures of oil ports and flight cancellations. Although it weakened to a tropical storm, significant flooding and damage were expected as it moved inland.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, early Monday, bringing dangerous storm surges, strong winds, and heavy rain, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). Beryl, the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, had previously swept through Jamaica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, killing 11 people and toppling buildings.

The storm led to the closure of major oil ports and the cancellation of hundreds of flights. Texas residents boarded up windows, stocked up on supplies, and prepared for the worst. Having strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico, Beryl is expected to weaken rapidly as it moves inland.

"Beryl is expected to weaken to a tropical storm later today and to a tropical depression on Tuesday," said the NHC. Located 70 miles south-southwest of Houston, the storm is moving at 12 mph and is forecasted to affect eastern Texas before hitting the Lower Mississippi and Ohio Valleys.

Acting Governor Dan Patrick declared 120 counties disaster areas and warned of the storm's potential deadliness. Schools closed, airlines canceled flights, and some beach town evacuations were ordered. Residents expressed concern primarily about flooding. Major oil port closures could disrupt crude oil exports and refining processes, with companies like Shell and Chevron evacuating personnel from offshore platforms.

