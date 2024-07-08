Left Menu

Colombia Achieves 23-Year Low in Deforestation Rates

Deforestation in Colombia decreased by 36% in 2023, reaching a 23-year low. The decline is largely attributed to reduced environmental destruction in the Amazon region. Nationally, deforestation reduced to just over 792 square kilometers in 2023, down from about 1,235 square kilometers in the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:03 IST
Colombia Achieves 23-Year Low in Deforestation Rates
AI Generated Representative Image

Colombia experienced a significant 36% decrease in deforestation in 2023, hitting a 23-year low, according to the environment ministry's report on Monday. The reduction was primarily driven by reduced environmental destruction in the Amazon region.

The nation saw deforestation fall to just over 792 square kilometers (305 square miles) last year. This marks a sharp drop from approximately 1,235 square kilometers recorded in 2022, as per the ministry's statement.

This remarkable progress highlights Colombia's ongoing efforts and commitment to preserving its environmental resources, especially within the critical Amazonian areas.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024