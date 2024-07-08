Colombia Achieves 23-Year Low in Deforestation Rates
Colombia experienced a significant 36% decrease in deforestation in 2023, hitting a 23-year low, according to the environment ministry's report on Monday. The reduction was primarily driven by reduced environmental destruction in the Amazon region.
The nation saw deforestation fall to just over 792 square kilometers (305 square miles) last year. This marks a sharp drop from approximately 1,235 square kilometers recorded in 2022, as per the ministry's statement.
This remarkable progress highlights Colombia's ongoing efforts and commitment to preserving its environmental resources, especially within the critical Amazonian areas.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
