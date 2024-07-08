Unexpected Blooms: Atacama Desert Wakes Up in Winter

Chile's Atacama Desert, the driest on the planet, has been unexpectedly adorned with white and purple flowers following early rains attributed to the El Nino phenomenon.

Known as the 'flowering desert,' the Atacama blooms every few years during spring, thanks to seeds and bulbs capable of withstanding harsh conditions. However, recent showers caused early growth, though not officially classified as a 'flowering desert' event yet, per Cesar Pizarro of CONAF.

Additional rains in the coming weeks could extend the bloom, Pizarro noted. The last early blooming occurred in 2015. Visitor Fernanda Ponce described witnessing the spectacle as 'a privilege.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)