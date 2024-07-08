Left Menu

Unexpected Blooms: Atacama Desert Wakes Up in Winter

Chile's Atacama Desert, known for being the driest on Earth, has experienced early blooms of white and purple flowers due to recent heavy El Nino rains. Although not officially considered a 'flowering desert' event, more rains could lead to widespread blooming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:07 IST
Chile's Atacama Desert, the driest on the planet, has been unexpectedly adorned with white and purple flowers following early rains attributed to the El Nino phenomenon.

Known as the 'flowering desert,' the Atacama blooms every few years during spring, thanks to seeds and bulbs capable of withstanding harsh conditions. However, recent showers caused early growth, though not officially classified as a 'flowering desert' event yet, per Cesar Pizarro of CONAF.

Additional rains in the coming weeks could extend the bloom, Pizarro noted. The last early blooming occurred in 2015. Visitor Fernanda Ponce described witnessing the spectacle as 'a privilege.'

