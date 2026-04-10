Left Menu

Farmers in Crisis: Unseasonal Rains Worsen Punjab's Agrarian Woes

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, emphasized the urgent need for government compensation and relief for Punjab farmers impacted by unseasonal rains. He highlighted ongoing challenges including debts, declining groundwater, and inadequate crop pricing. Seminar discussions called for evaluation of crop losses and alternative farming methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moga | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:15 IST
Farmers in Crisis: Unseasonal Rains Worsen Punjab's Agrarian Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has urged the government to swiftly compensate farmers in Punjab, who are reeling under crop devastation caused by recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Joining Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian's call for a central team to assess the damage, Tikait underscored the need for immediate relief measures. Punjab's farmers, still recovering from last year's floods, are now facing a compounded crisis. The Punjab government has initiated a special girdawari (crop loss assessment) to gauge the extent of damage.

At a seminar attended by agricultural experts and farmer leaders, discussions centered on varied challenges facing farmers, including debt burdens, low crop prices, declining water tables, and the shift towards alternative farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge Amid Ceasefire in Middle East: Trump, Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Surge Amid Ceasefire in Middle East: Trump, Iran, and the Strait of...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Punjab's Sports Revolution: 6,000 New Stadiums to Battle Drug Menace

Punjab's Sports Revolution: 6,000 New Stadiums to Battle Drug Menace

 India
3
Italy's Football Revamp: A New Era Begins

Italy's Football Revamp: A New Era Begins

 Global
4
Sindh Imposes Early Closure in Karachi Amid Fuel Crisis

Sindh Imposes Early Closure in Karachi Amid Fuel Crisis

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026