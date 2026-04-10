Farmers in Crisis: Unseasonal Rains Worsen Punjab's Agrarian Woes

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has urged the government to swiftly compensate farmers in Punjab, who are reeling under crop devastation caused by recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Joining Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian's call for a central team to assess the damage, Tikait underscored the need for immediate relief measures. Punjab's farmers, still recovering from last year's floods, are now facing a compounded crisis. The Punjab government has initiated a special girdawari (crop loss assessment) to gauge the extent of damage.

At a seminar attended by agricultural experts and farmer leaders, discussions centered on varied challenges facing farmers, including debt burdens, low crop prices, declining water tables, and the shift towards alternative farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)