Incessant Rain Disrupts Life in Coastal Karnataka

Normal life was disrupted in the coastal and western ghat districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada following heavy, incessant rains over the last 36 hours, officials said on Monday.

The incessant rain has caused flooding in many low-lying areas within the undivided Dakshina Kannada region, although Mangaluru city remains unaffected by flooding as of Monday. However, parts of Buntwal town experienced inundation nearer to the riverfront.

The Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) is closely monitoring the situation, with rescue teams on standby. In Uttara Kannada, 10,600 cusecs of water were released from the Kadra reservoir on the Kali river as water levels crossed the danger threshold.

Meanwhile, torrential rains impacted various parts of Uttara Kannada, including Sirsi, Siddapur, and Yellapur. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had to rescue villagers in Kadatoka. Heavy rains on Sunday in Karwar led to flooding of roads and agricultural fields in Chandia village.

Authorities have opened nine rescue centers in Uttara Kannada, where 25 people have taken shelter. Weather alerts for fishermen and an orange alert for heavy rain have been issued. Schools and PU colleges in the affected districts declared a holiday on Monday and Tuesday due to the high possibility of continued heavy rainfall.

