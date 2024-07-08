Assam Strives to Rebuild Amid Devastating Floods

Assam's flood situation improved on Monday, though the disaster claimed six more lives and affected almost 19 lakh people across 27 districts, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that one person each died in Bilasipara and Agamoni revenue circles of Dhubri district, among other regions.

In total, 85 people have perished in this year's floods, landslides, and storms, with Dhubri, Cachar, and Barpeta being the worst-hit areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati warned of ongoing cyclonic activity, forecasting thunderstorms and lightning across the region.

Despite the flooding, the administration has been proactive, running 543 relief camps caring for 3,45,500 displaced people and distributing essential supplies like rice and mustard oil.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries continue to flow above danger marks, affecting 3,154 villages and damaging hectares of crops, infrastructure, and wildlife, including Kaziranga National Park.

