Mumbai Rains: Chaos, Disruptions, and a Forecast of More

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas, leading to severe disruptions in train and flight services. An elderly woman died due to a short-circuit incident, and schools were closed. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the city. Thousands faced significant difficulties as streets were waterlogged and transport services were halted or rerouted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant showers lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas, causing severe disruptions to suburban train services and flight operations, throwing daily life into disarray across the metropolis. An elderly woman tragically died due to burn injuries caused by a short-circuit as residents navigated waterlogged streets and traffic chaos on Monday.

Heavy rains throughout the day worsened the situation for Mumbai's residents, leading to the closure of schools and colleges. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Tuesday, forecasting more heavy showers, with some areas receiving over 300 mm of rainfall within six hours ending at 7 am.

Central Railway services were severely disrupted despite the deployment of high-capacity pumps in low-lying areas. Local train services were halted, inconveniencing thousands of passengers, and over 50 flights were canceled due to low visibility. The government mandated school closures in several regions until conditions improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

