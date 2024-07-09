Mumbai Rains: Chaos, Disruptions, and a Forecast of More

Incessant showers lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas, causing severe disruptions to suburban train services and flight operations, throwing daily life into disarray across the metropolis. An elderly woman tragically died due to burn injuries caused by a short-circuit as residents navigated waterlogged streets and traffic chaos on Monday.

Heavy rains throughout the day worsened the situation for Mumbai's residents, leading to the closure of schools and colleges. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Tuesday, forecasting more heavy showers, with some areas receiving over 300 mm of rainfall within six hours ending at 7 am.

Central Railway services were severely disrupted despite the deployment of high-capacity pumps in low-lying areas. Local train services were halted, inconveniencing thousands of passengers, and over 50 flights were canceled due to low visibility. The government mandated school closures in several regions until conditions improve.

