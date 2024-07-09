Torrential Rains Disrupt Life in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada
Torrential rains have continued to wreak havoc in Udupi district, flooding several low-lying areas and causing significant disruptions. Roads were either blocked or rendered unmotorable, and even part of National Highway 66 was waterlogged. Heavy rains also affected Dakshina Kannada, prompting the district administration to issue a 'Red Alert' and close schools and PU colleges.
- Country:
- India
Torrential rains continued to lash Udupi district on Tuesday, severely disrupting normal life.
Several low-lying areas including Karkala, Kundapur, and Basruru, among others, were submerged under knee-deep water. Roads were either blocked or rendered unmotorable, as noted by officials. A section of National Highway 66 between Puttur in Udupi and Kolalagiri Road experienced severe waterlogging.
A car driver misjudged the water's depth on a flooded road, leading to the vehicle getting stuck on the Kannarpady-Kadekaru link road in Udupi rural police jurisdiction. Fortunately, the four occupants managed to escape safely, and the vehicle was later recovered by the Fire department with the help of locals.
In Dakshina Kannada, heavy to very heavy rains persisted on Tuesday, affecting areas including Mangaluru, Puttur, and Bantwal. The ongoing downpour led to traffic snarls across several stretches. Consequently, the district administration issued a 'Red Alert' and closed schools and PU colleges.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Legal Tangles: Classified Documents Case Hits New Roadblock
Delhi Braces for Monsoon: Last-Minute Preparations to Tackle Waterlogging
Gauhati High Court Slams Assam Govt Over Waterlogging Negligence
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Delhi Waterlogging Woes
BJP, Cong assail AAP over waterlogging mess in Delhi; ruling party points finger to excess rain