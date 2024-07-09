Left Menu

Torrential Rains Disrupt Life in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada

Torrential rains have continued to wreak havoc in Udupi district, flooding several low-lying areas and causing significant disruptions. Roads were either blocked or rendered unmotorable, and even part of National Highway 66 was waterlogged. Heavy rains also affected Dakshina Kannada, prompting the district administration to issue a 'Red Alert' and close schools and PU colleges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:03 IST
Torrential Rains Disrupt Life in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains continued to lash Udupi district on Tuesday, severely disrupting normal life.

Several low-lying areas including Karkala, Kundapur, and Basruru, among others, were submerged under knee-deep water. Roads were either blocked or rendered unmotorable, as noted by officials. A section of National Highway 66 between Puttur in Udupi and Kolalagiri Road experienced severe waterlogging.

A car driver misjudged the water's depth on a flooded road, leading to the vehicle getting stuck on the Kannarpady-Kadekaru link road in Udupi rural police jurisdiction. Fortunately, the four occupants managed to escape safely, and the vehicle was later recovered by the Fire department with the help of locals.

In Dakshina Kannada, heavy to very heavy rains persisted on Tuesday, affecting areas including Mangaluru, Puttur, and Bantwal. The ongoing downpour led to traffic snarls across several stretches. Consequently, the district administration issued a 'Red Alert' and closed schools and PU colleges.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024