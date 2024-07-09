Torrential Rains Disrupt Life in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada

Torrential rains continued to lash Udupi district on Tuesday, severely disrupting normal life.

Several low-lying areas including Karkala, Kundapur, and Basruru, among others, were submerged under knee-deep water. Roads were either blocked or rendered unmotorable, as noted by officials. A section of National Highway 66 between Puttur in Udupi and Kolalagiri Road experienced severe waterlogging.

A car driver misjudged the water's depth on a flooded road, leading to the vehicle getting stuck on the Kannarpady-Kadekaru link road in Udupi rural police jurisdiction. Fortunately, the four occupants managed to escape safely, and the vehicle was later recovered by the Fire department with the help of locals.

In Dakshina Kannada, heavy to very heavy rains persisted on Tuesday, affecting areas including Mangaluru, Puttur, and Bantwal. The ongoing downpour led to traffic snarls across several stretches. Consequently, the district administration issued a 'Red Alert' and closed schools and PU colleges.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)