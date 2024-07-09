Left Menu

Assam's Grim Floods Show Signs of Receding

The Assam flood situation saw a slight improvement with the number of affected people decreasing to 17.70 lakh and major rivers showing a receding trend. However, seven more deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 92. The worst-hit districts include Dhubri, Cachar, and Sivasagar.

Guwahati | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:30 IST
Assam's Grim Floods Show Signs of Receding
The Assam flood situation remained dire on Tuesday, marking seven additional deaths and a slight decrease in the number of affected people to 17.70 lakh. Official bulletins reported receding water levels in major rivers and tributaries.

The death toll for the year now stands at 92, with 79 fatalities attributed to the deluge alone. Currently, 17,17,599 individuals in 26 districts are still struggling with the flood's impact, reduced from 18,80,700 in 27 districts last Friday.

Dhubri, the most severely affected district, has 3,54,045 people impacted, followed closely by Cachar (1,81,545) and Sivasagar (1,36,547). The devastation extends to croplands, with 38,870.3 hectares submerged. Relief efforts show 48,021 people housed in 507 relief camps and 1,04,665 receiving aid materials.

