Murshidabad Unrest: Arrests Made, Relief Camps Established Amid Rising Tensions

The West Bengal Police arrested two individuals over the deaths of a father and son during violent protests in Murshidabad. The violence erupted over the Waqf Amendment Act, leading to three deaths, property damage, and community tension. Relief efforts are underway as political leaders weigh in on the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Police have detained two suspects related to the deaths of a father and son during recent violence in Murshidabad. A special team, comprising the Special Task Force (STF), Crime Investigation Department (CID), and district police, is actively investigating the case.

In the aftermath of mob violence linked to the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, three individuals were killed, and numerous vehicles were set ablaze in Dhuliyan. Authorities have blocked 1,093 social media posts spreading false information, ensuring the situation doesn't escalate further.

Condemnations and political accusations have followed the unrest. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lamented the sad depiction of Murshidabad, emphasizing its history of communal harmony. TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar criticized the BJP for attempting to create societal rifts. Meanwhile, affected families have sought refuge in bordering Jharkhand.

As relief efforts continue, a camp in Malda's Par Lalpur provides essential services to displaced residents. Dr. Prasanjit Mandal confirmed that medical support is in place, emphasizing no serious ailments have been reported so far.

The state police report that the situation is stable with significant security measures enforced. Authorities urge locals not to give in to misinformation, while a control room has been established for public grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

