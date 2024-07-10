Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims 18 Lives in Unnao

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed their condolences following a fatal road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The collision between a double-decker sleeper bus and a milk tanker led to 18 deaths and 19 injuries. Both leaders urged the administration to aid the victims swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:14 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, urging the administration to extend all necessary assistance to those affected.

The accident occurred when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, resulting in 18 fatalities and 19 injuries, according to officials.

Kharge, in a post on X, conveyed his sorrow and emphasized the need for immediate help for the victims. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed his sentiments, offering prayers for the deceased and the injured.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

