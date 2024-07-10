Russia's military is actively engaged in establishing a 'buffer zone' in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, though the process is expected to take significant time, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. President Vladimir Putin initially mentioned in May that the buffer was essential for safeguarding the country's border regions, particularly Belgorod, which orbits Kharkiv.

Peskov remarked that while work towards securing Belgorod is ongoing, it remains a time-consuming task. On Wednesday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, reported that Ukrainian shelling killed one person and injured seven in Shebekino, a Russian border town.

The shelling incident led to damages to three residential buildings, several commercial properties, an industrial enterprise, and 20 vehicles. The Shebekino area, along with the broader Belgorod region, has faced regular Ukrainian attacks through shells and drones, escalating tensions as the war extends into its third year.

