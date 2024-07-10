Massive Landslide Blocks Badrinath Highway Yet Again

A significant landslide near Patalganga between Pipalkoti and Joshimath on Wednesday blocked the Badrinath National Highway once again. This landslide triggered a massive cloud of rubble that took considerable time to settle down. The slide occurred at around 11:15 am, causing widespread disruption, according to the district disaster management office.

The landslide, which happened in the absence of rain, brought down a large portion of the hill. The debris, comprising lakhs of tonnes of soil, stones, and boulders, fell over the mouth of a tunnel along the highway. This tunnel, built a few years ago due to frequent landslides, suffered significant damage.

The powerful landslide made the entire Alaknanda and Patal Ganga valley tremble momentarily, reported Vikram Singh from Lanji village. While the locals were heading to vote in a bypoll for the Badrinath assembly seat, the spectacle of rising dust and debris caught their attention despite the pervasive fear.

