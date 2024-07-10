Tragic Accident in Kandivali: Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from Third-Floor Flat

A nine-year-old girl named Ashiya Vishwakarma tragically died after falling from a third-floor flat in Kandivali while playing on Tuesday night, police reported.

The incident involved four children playing at home when one of them accidentally opened the grille window against which Ashiya was leaning, causing her to fall.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries early Wednesday morning. Police have registered the incident as an accident and are conducting an investigation.

