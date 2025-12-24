Tragic Incident Sparks Outrage: 10-Year-Old Girl's Death in Odisha

A 10-year-old girl in Odisha's Bhadrak district has become the center of a horrifying case of alleged rape and murder, leading to widespread community protests. The incident was revealed when locals found her bloodied body near Baligaon, under the jurisdiction of Chandbali Police Station.

The girl's family has accused unidentified individuals of raping and killing her before discarding her body in a bush. Outraged by the horrific crime, townsfolk staged a road blockade, demanding immediate justice for the girl.

Investigations are currently underway, and police believe it to be a case of sexual assault and murder. High-ranking officials, including SDPO Trilochan Sethi and Inspector-in-Charge Paresh Mohanty, are on the scene. An armed police force has been deployed to ensure the situation remains under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)