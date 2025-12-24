Left Menu

Tragic Incident Sparks Outrage: 10-Year-Old Girl's Death in Odisha

A 10-year-old girl in Odisha's Bhadrak district was allegedly raped and murdered, prompting community protests. Her blood-soaked body was discovered near Chandbali Police Station. While investigations are ongoing, locals demand swift justice. Authorities, including armed police, have been deployed to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 24-12-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 09:35 IST
Tragic Incident Sparks Outrage: 10-Year-Old Girl's Death in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old girl in Odisha's Bhadrak district has become the center of a horrifying case of alleged rape and murder, leading to widespread community protests. The incident was revealed when locals found her bloodied body near Baligaon, under the jurisdiction of Chandbali Police Station.

The girl's family has accused unidentified individuals of raping and killing her before discarding her body in a bush. Outraged by the horrific crime, townsfolk staged a road blockade, demanding immediate justice for the girl.

Investigations are currently underway, and police believe it to be a case of sexual assault and murder. High-ranking officials, including SDPO Trilochan Sethi and Inspector-in-Charge Paresh Mohanty, are on the scene. An armed police force has been deployed to ensure the situation remains under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025