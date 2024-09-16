Boeing's Labor Crisis: Inside the Rejected Pay Deal and Strikes

Boeing is in the throes of a significant labor crisis as workers rejected a proposed 25% pay increase, opting instead to launch strike action. The move reveals deep-seated resentment among employees over previous pay agreements and cost-of-living concerns.

Last week, Boeing executives believed they had secured a deal with 33,000 workers in Washington state. However, 94% of union members rejected the offer, and 96% voted to strike. The failed deal has not only exposed lingering trust issues but also intensified the pressure on Boeing's management.

CEO Kelly Ortberg and other top executives are now scrambling to negotiate a new deal. The collapse of the agreement underscores the disconnect between Boeing's leadership and its workforce, complicating efforts to resolve the standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)