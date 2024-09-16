Austria Reports Bluetongue Outbreaks on Cattle Farms
Austria has reported two outbreaks of bluetongue disease on cattle farms. The disease, which can be fatal to domestic ruminants like sheep, cattle, and goats, has a new BTV3 variant that has been circulating in northern Europe. Sweden also confirmed two BTV3 outbreaks last week.
Austria has reported two outbreaks of bluetongue disease on cattle farms, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) announced on Monday. This includes one instance involving the fast-spreading BTV3 virus in northern Europe.
Bluetongue disease can be fatal for domestic ruminants such as sheep, cattle, and goats. The new BTV3 variant has been circulating in northern Europe since late last year, prompting widespread vaccination campaigns in affected countries, including France. According to WOAH, Austria reported a BTV3 outbreak on a farm with 19 animals in Bregenz.
An outbreak of the older BTV4 virus was also reported on a cattle farm of 56 animals in Leoben, Austria. Additionally, Sweden confirmed two BTV3 outbreaks last week, as reported by WOAH on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sweden to Scrap Airline Ticket Tax in 2024 to Boost Travel
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billström Announces Departure
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom to Step Down
Sweden Dispatches 17th Aid Package to Ukraine Worth 4.6 Billion Crowns
Sweden's 17th Military Aid Package Boosts Support for Ukraine