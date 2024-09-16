Left Menu

Greek Tanker Sounion Safe After Houthi Attacks, No Oil Spill Reported

The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, set ablaze by Yemen's Houthi rebels, has been towed to a safe location without any oil spill, according to the EU naval mission Operation Aspides. The ship was first attacked on August 21. Salvage operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:42 IST
A Greek-flagged oil tanker, set on fire after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, has been safely towed to a secure location, the European Union naval mission, Operation Aspides, reported on Monday. The mission confirmed that no oil spill occurred during the salvage operation.

The oil tanker Sounion was initially attacked on August 21 by the Houthis, who later planted explosives on the vessel. Aspides provided oversight as salvagers managed to relocate the tanker away from Yemen, ensuring the safety of the surrounding environment.

The mission noted that private stakeholders are currently finishing the salvage operation, and Operation Aspides will continue to monitor the situation to ensure comprehensive security and ecological measures are observed.

